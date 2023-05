The first Semi-Final of Eurovision Song Contest 2023 takes place in Liverpool.

15 songs will compete, but only 10 will qualify for Saturday’s Grand Final. The hosts are Julia Sanina, Hannah Waddingham, and Alesha Dixon. The running order was decided by the British broadcaster and producer BBC based on an allocation draw.

On Thursday, Semi-final 2 will find the last 10 qualifiers out of 16 songs.

Grand final will take place on Saturday, May 13.