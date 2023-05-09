Armenian PM attends Victory Day parade in Moscow

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the military parade dedicated to the 78th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War in Moscow’s Red Square.

Before that, in the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed the Prime Minister of Armenia and the leaders of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan who arrived in Moscow to participate in the military parade.

After the military parade, the Prime Minister of Armenia and the leaders of other countries laid flowers at the memorial to the Unknown Soldier.