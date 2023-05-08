Eight dead as car strikes people in Texas border town

Eight people were killed in the US state of Texas after a car struck a group at a bus stop close to a shelter for the homeless and migrants.

The incident happened in the city of Brownsville near the Mexican border at about 08:30 local time (14:30 GMT).

At least five other people have been injured, some of them critically.

The driver has been arrested and charged. Brownsville police say it is not clear whether the incident was intentional.

Earlier US media reports quoted police as saying it appeared to be a deliberate attack.