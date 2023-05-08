At least 22 dead as boat capsizes in India

At least 22 people have died after a packed tourist boat capsized in India’s southern Kerala state, the BBC reports.

The death toll could rise as rescue efforts are under way on Monday and the vessel is pulled from muddy waters.

Overcrowding caused the double-decker boat to capsize, Abdul Nazar, junior superintendent of police of Malappuram district, told Reuters.

The boat was reportedly carrying about 50 people, or double its capacity, when it overturned on Sunday night.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on Twitter, saying he was “pained by the loss of lives”.