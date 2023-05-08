Home | All news | Politics | Armenian PM to attend Victory Day events in Moscow PoliticsTop Armenian PM to attend Victory Day events in Moscow Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 8, 2023, 14:10 Less than a minute Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will leave for Moscow today on a working visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Prime Minister will attend the events dedicated to the victory in the Great Patriotic War to be held on May 9. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 8, 2023, 14:10 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print