Armenian PM to attend Victory Day events in Moscow

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 8, 2023, 14:10
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will leave for Moscow today on a working visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Prime Minister will attend the events dedicated to the victory in the Great Patriotic War to be held on May 9.

