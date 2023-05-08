Armenian court sentences Azerbaijani serviceman to over 11 years in prison

One of the two Azerbaijani servicemen who crossed into Armenia last month and were subsequently arrested and charged with illegal border crossing and arms smuggling, was found guilty on all charges by the Syunik Court of General Jurisdiction on May 4, Armenpress reports.

The Azerbaijani serviceman, Aghshin Babirov, had pleaded guilty, the prosecution announced Monday.

Babirov was sentenced to 11 years, 6 months and 15 days in prison.

The second serviceman, Hussein Akhundov, is also charged with killing the guard of the Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine in Syunik. The criminal investigation into Akhundov’s case continues.