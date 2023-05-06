Thousands gather in London for King Charles III’s Coronation

Millions of people across the UK and beyond are preparing to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III – a symbolic ceremony combining a religious service and pageantry.

It is being held at Westminster Abbey at 11:00 BST and the King, who will be crowned along with Camilla, the Queen Consort, will be the 40th reigning monarch crowned there since 1066.

The day of splendor and formality will feature customs dating back more than 1,000 years. Here is how we expect it to unfold.

Westminster Abbey is filling up with dignitaries and celebrities awaiting the Coronation.

Politicians from all parties and familiar faces from the entertainment world are among those inside.

Lavish displays of royal pageantry are expected in central London, with processions planned either side of the service.

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan is attending the ceremony.