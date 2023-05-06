NATO supports normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan

NATO supports the normalisation of relations between its two partners Armenia and Azerbaijan, NATO’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus Javier Colomina said in a Twitter post.

“Good to hear that tangible progress towards a durable peace agreement were made in Washington after 4 days of constructive engagement between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” he tweeted.

“Negotiations and dialogue is the only way. NATO supports the normalisation of relations between our two partners Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Colomina added.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry says the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan have “advanced mutual understanding” on some articles of the draft peace treaty.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov held negotiations on May 1-4 in Arlington, VA.

The Ministers were hosted in George Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center. While in Washington they met with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Assistant to the President and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.