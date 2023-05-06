PoliticsTop

Armenian President attends coronation of King Charles III

Siranush Ghazanchyan May 6, 2023, 23:23
LONDON- UK- 5th May 2023. HM King Charles III accompanied by other members of the royal family hosts a reception at Buckingham Palace for the Heads of State and other visiting dignitaries who are due to attend tomorrows Coronation. Photo by Ian Jones.

President Vahagn Khachaturyan participated in the coronation ceremony of King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

President Khachaturyan also participated in the reception organized on behalf of Charles III and had a short private talks with the King, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, UK Foreign Minister James Cleverley.

The President also had short talks with the Presidents of Estonia, Lithuania, Germany, Israel, Turkmenistan, Iraq, Poland, Slovenia and the Prime Ministers of Lebanon and Egypt.

