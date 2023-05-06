Armenian President attends coronation of King Charles III

President Vahagn Khachaturyan participated in the coronation ceremony of King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

President Khachaturyan also participated in the reception organized on behalf of Charles III and had a short private talks with the King, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, UK Foreign Minister James Cleverley.

The President also had short talks with the Presidents of Estonia, Lithuania, Germany, Israel, Turkmenistan, Iraq, Poland, Slovenia and the Prime Ministers of Lebanon and Egypt.