SocietyTop

20 things to do in Armenia – Travel2Next

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 6, 2023, 12:54
1 minute read

Travel2Next.com has listed 20 things to do in Armenia in 2023.

There’s a treasure trove of ancient monasteries, churches and other historical buildings to explore, author Stephen Smith says.

“Also known for its mountains, valleys and forest landscapes, you will find hiking trails and ski slopes here too. Day trips from Yerevan head in all directions, so the capital makes a great base. No matter where you are in Armenia, you will find delicious food, warm people and it’s an affordable travel destination compared to many other places in Europe,” the article reads. .

Here are some of the best things to do in Armenia:

  1. Discover The Secrets of Khor Virap Monastery
  2. Visit temples and monasteries
  3. Discover the beauty of the North West
  4. Sample Armenian wine
  5. Explore Echmiadzin
  6. Discover culture in Gyumri
  7. Sample local food and drink 
  8. Discover the delights of Yerevan
  9. Try extreme sports
  10. Explore Little Switzerland in Dilidjan
  11. Hike up Gutanasar Mountain
  12.  See Amberd Fortress
  13. Go skiing 
  14. Go horseriding in Lori
  15. Ride a horse up Mount Armaghan
  16. Enjoy the local cuisine
  17. Explore Shikahogh State Reserve
  18. See Vanadzor, Armenia’s third city
  19. Visit Karahunj Observatory
  20. Head to Dvin
Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 6, 2023, 12:54
1 minute read
Show More
Back to top button