Suspect arrested after second mass shooting in Serbia

A suspect has been arrested after eight people were killed and at least 10 injured in Serbia’s second mass shooting this week, the BBC reports.

The gunman fired an automatic weapon from a moving vehicle near a village 60km south of Belgrade.

Earlier reports said that the perpetrator was on the run.

A teenager killed nine at a Belgrade school on Wednesday, the worst shooting the country had seen in years.

On Friday morning, Serbian media said that special police forces had arrived at the villages of Mladenovac and Dubona, where the latest shooting occurred.

Photos from the scene show police officers stopping cars at checkpoints as they try to locate the gunman. A helicopter, drones and multiple police patrols also searched for the suspect in the area around Dubona.

Reports on local media say a 20-year-old man started firing at people with an automatic weapon after having an argument with a police officer in a park in Dubona on Thursday evening.

The man is then said to have proceeded to shoot people from a car, killing at least eight people and wounding many more.

All injured people admitted to hospital were born after the year 2000, Serbian broadcaster RTS has reported.

Two people aged 21 and 23 were operated on, but remain in critical condition.