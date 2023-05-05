Lionel Messi apologises for missing PSG training to go to Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi has apologised for missing PSG training to go to Saudi Arabia.

“I thought we were going to have a day off after the game as always,” Messi said in a video message.

“I had this trip organised and I couldn’t cancel it. I apologise to my teammates,” he said.

"I apologize to my teammates and I'm waiting for what the club wants to do with me".

Argentina captain Lionel Messi was earlier suspended by Paris St-Germain for two weeks after travelling to Saudi Arabia without the club’s permission.

The trip followed the French club’s home defeat by Lorient on Sunday, in which Messi played the full 90 minutes.