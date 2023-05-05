Kremlin says plans for Putin-Pashinyan meeting being discussed

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says plans for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are being discussed, TASS reports.

Speaking to reporters today, Peskov did not confirm a meeting between the leaders next week.

“Certain plans are being discussed. When the discussions are finalized, we will make an appropriate announcement. We consider this premature,” the Kremlin representative said.

On Thursday, Pashinyan said during his visit to Prague he was going to visit Moscow next week.