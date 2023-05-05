Issues of Armenian-Czech economic cooperation discussed in Prague

The 6th session of the Armenian-Czech Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation was held in Prague.

Czech Republic’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Edvard Kozusnik and Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Economy Narek Teryan co-chaired the meeting, the Ministry of Economy said in a press release.

The meeting focused on a broad range of trade-economic issues, cooperation in industry, high tech, agriculture, transportation, scientific-technical and educational areas, culture, environment, tourism and other sectors, which will contribute to stronger economic ties between the two countries.

The sides signed a protocol based on the agreements reached during the session.

A number of meetings were organized for businessmen participating in the event.