40 PACE lawmakers sign written declaration urging Azerbaijan to open the Lachin corridor

PACE written declaration signed by 40 Parliamentarians urges Azerbaijan to immediately end the blockade of the Lachin Corridor and to implement the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights and the International Court of Justice.

The letter reads:

On 23 April 2023, Azerbaijan unilaterally installed a checkpoint in the Lachin Corridor grossly violating the 9 November 2020 Trilateral Statement. This is a worrying escalation since the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia has been blocked by Azerbaijan since December 2022 creating grave humanitarian and human rights consequences for 120 000 residents of Nagorno-Karabakh.

We urge Azerbaijan to implement the binding decision of the International Court of Justice, which ordered Azerbaijan to ensure unimpeded movement along the Lachin Corridor in both directions, and the interim measures indicated to Azerbaijan by the European Court of Human Rights.

We demand Azerbaijan to immediately end the unlawful and illegitimate blockade of the Lachin corridor and urgently restore the movement of persons and goods.

We urge Azerbaijan to co-operate in good faith and to authorize fact-finding visits to Nagorno-Karabakh, most recently requested by the rapporteur of the Parliamentary Assembly on “Addressing the humanitarian consequences of the blockade of the Lachin corridor.”

We call on the Council of Europe to act decisively for the protection of the human rights of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.