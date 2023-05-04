US welcomes progress in Armenia-Azerbaijan talks – Jake Sullivan

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has welcomed progress in Armenia-Azerbaijan talks.

“Good to host AraratMirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov together at the White House. We welcome the progress Armenia and Azerbaijan have made in talks and encourage continued dialogue,” Mr. Sullivan said in a Twitter post after talks with the Foreign Ministers of the two countries in Washington.

“A sustainable and just agreement will be key to unlocking opportunities for both countries and the region,” he said.

Good to host @AraratMirzoyan & @Bayramov_Jeyhun together at the White House today. We welcome the progress Armenia & Azerbaijan have made in talks & encourage continued dialogue. A sustainable & just agreement will be key to unlocking opportunities for both countries & the region — Jake Sullivan (@JakeSullivan46) May 3, 2023



