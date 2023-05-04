US strongly supports Armenia-Turkey normalization – Patel

US strongly supports Armenia-Turkey normalization, which would be important for not just these two countries but helpful for stability across the region, Principal Deputy Spokesman for the Department of State Vedant Patel said at a briefing with journalists.

“We note with disappointment Turkey’s announcement that it would suspend Armenian airline overflight permissions. An agreement that had previously been reached between these two countries to resume air connections had been a very important confidence-building measure – not just between these two countries, but, again, for regional stability broadly,” he said.

“It’s our sincere hope that Turkey and Armenia can continue to rebuild economic ties and open transportation links as well,” the Spokesman said.