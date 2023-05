Final round of talks between Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs expected in Washington

The final round of talks between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will be held in Washington today, the State Department informs.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will participates in the bilateral peace negotiation closing session with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at the George Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center.