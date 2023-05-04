Erling Haaland: Manchester City striker breaks Premier League record for goals in a season

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has broken the record for goals in a Premier League season, the BBC reports.

The Norwegian scored his 35th league goal of the campaign against West Ham to move past Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole’s previous best of 34.

Haaland had already set a record for a 38-game season, beating Mohamed Salah’s 32 goals for Liverpool in 2017-18.

“It’s a special night and a special moment. I’m really happy and proud,” Haaland told Sky Sports.

The 22-year-old has another five games to add to his tally.

“It feels amazing and I’m really happy and I’m also happy for the three points,” he told BBC Match of the Day. “In the end that’s what matters and I’m happy.

“Yeah, it’s going well and now it’s time to focus on game by game. I’ve said this for a long time and that’s what the team is doing. The team is so good and I’m happy.”

Haaland’s 35th top-flight goal of the season came via a deft finish in the second half of a 3-0 win against the Hammers that sent City back to the top of the league.

He was given a guard of honour by his team-mates, boss Pep Guardiola and the club’s backroom staff after the final whistle at Etihad Stadium.

“I’ve not seen it before either,” Haaland added. “It was a nice feeling scoring that goal, it always is.

“It was painful when everyone hit me on the back in the guard of honor.”