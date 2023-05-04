Armenian PM, Czech president discuss bilateral cooperation, regional challenges

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with the President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel at the presidential residence of the Prague Castle.

The interlocutors discussed a number of issues related to the further development and strengthening of Armenian-Czech relations. In particular, cooperation in both the political and economic spheres was emphasized. Cooperation in the fields of high technologies, education, and tourism was considered promising. The Czech side noted that they are interested in the experience of Tumo centers in Armenia and cooperation in the direction of opening a similar center in Prague.

The parties exchanged ideas on the developments taking place in the South Caucasus region. Prime Minister Pashinyan presented details about the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh resulted by Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor and emphasized the importance of the international community’s consistent response. Both sides emphasized the need to implement the decision of the UN International Court on unblocking the corridor.

In the context of strengthening peace and stability, the deployment of the European Union civilian mission in Armenia was highlighted.

Reference was also made to the Armenian-Turkish dialogue.

Prime Minister Pashinyan laid a wreath at the National Memorial on the Vítkov Hill, paying tribute to the memory of the unknown soldier.