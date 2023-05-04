Armenian PM calls for targeted assessment of Azerbaijan’s actions

The situation in the region remains tense, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a joint press conference with his Czech counterpart Petr Fiala in Prague.

“The reason is that despite agreements, Azerbaijan continues the policy of use of force and threat of force, constantly escalating the situation on Armenian border, in Nagorno Karabakh and in the Lachin corridor,” the Prime Minister said.

He said Azerbaijan’s decision to set up a checkpoint in the Lachin corridor and the preceding blockade of the corridor is a harsh violation of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020 and the decision of the International Court of Justice issued on February 22, 2023.

“For four months now the people of Nagorno Karabakh have been deprived of the opportunity of free movement. Furthermore, Azerbaijan has disrupted the supply of electricity and natural gas to Artsakh, food is being rationed, leading to humanitarian crisis,” PM Pashinyan stated.

He emphasized that the international community should give a clear and targeted assessment to the situation, especially considering that the above-mentioned actions of Azerbaijan are preparations for ethnic cleansing in Nagorno Karabakh.

“In this context, dispatching an international fact-finding mission to Nagorno Karabakh is a must,” he said.

At the same time, PM Pashinyan stressed that “despite all difficulties, the Armenian government has adopted a peace agenda. “We believe there is no alternative to peace in the region, it’s not only a goal, but also a means for the settlement and further development of relations between peoples and countries in the region,” Nikol Pashinyan said.