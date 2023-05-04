Armenian officials honored with awards for best organization of European Youth Boxing Championship

The European Boxing Confederation (EUBC) has presented souvenirs and letters of thanks to Chief of Prime Minister’s Staff Arayik Harutyunyan, Deputy Minister of Sport Karen Giloyan, President of the Armenian Olympic Committee Gagik Tsarukyan and President of the Armenian Boxing Federation Hovhannes Hovsepyan for best organization of the European Youth Boxing Championship in Yerevan.

The Boxing Federation of Armenia, represented by its president Hovhannes Hovsepyan, has done a tremendous job to ensure that everything goes at the highest level, Karen Giloyan said, summing up the championship.

He commended the results achieved by Armenian athletes. Armenian boxers won 1 gold, 2 silver and 9 bronze medals in the tournament.