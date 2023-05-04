Armenian government works towards launching second satellite, Minister says

The Armenian government is working towards launching a second satellite into space, High-Tech Minister Robert Khachatryan told reporters after the government sitting.

He said the work is in preliminary stage. “We are studying the market, assessing our potential and evaluating the offers,” the Minister said.

He noted that the satellite will hardly be launched this year, but the work is under way.

“We have a ground center and a receiving station. The first is fully equipped, as for the receiving station, we are waiting for certain equipment in the near future,” Minister Khachatryan said.

Armenia launched its first satellite, the ARMSAT-1, on May 25, 2022 from Cape Canaveral on board a SpaceX rocket.