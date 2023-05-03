US State Department “disappointed” by Turkey’s decision to suspend Armenian airlines’ overflight permissions

The US State Department has expressed concern over Turkey’s decision to suspend flights of Armenian airlines.

“The United States strongly supports Armenia-Turkey normalization, which would be good for the entire region. We noted with disappointment Turkey’s announcement that it would suspend Armenian airlines’ overflight permissions,” the Department of State told Public TV.

“The agreements previously reached between them to resume air connections have been important confidence building measures. It is our sincere hope that Turkey and Armenia can continue to rebuild economic ties and open transportation links,” the State Department said.