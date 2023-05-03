Turkey has shut its airspace to Armenian flights in response to monument in Yerevan – Cavusoglu

Turkey has closed its airspace to Armenian flights heading to a third destination in response to the unveiling of a monument in Yerevan last week, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

The monument commemorates those involved in an assassination plot against Ottoman Turkish officials responsible for the Armenian Genocide.

Speaking to broadcaster NTV, Cavusoglu said Turkey would take further steps if the monument is not removed.

Last month the memorial was solemnly opened in downtown Yerevan to commemorate the participants of the Nemesis operation.