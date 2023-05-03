Armenian PM to pay a two-day official visit to the Czech Republic

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, together with his wife Anna Hakobyan, will leave for the Czech Republic on May 4-5.

During the visit, the Prime Minister of Armenia will have a meeting with the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala. First, a private conversation between the Prime Ministers of the two countries will take place, and then the negotiations will continue in an expanded format. At the end of the meeting, Nikol Pashinyan and Peter Fiala will make statements for the media.

Next, the Prime Minister of Armenia will have meetings with the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament, Markéta Pekarová Adamová, and the President of the Senate, Miloš Vystrčil.

Nikol Pashinyan will visit the Center for Transatlantic Relations in Prague.