Russian fashion icon Valentin Yudashkin dies at 59

Russian fashion designer Valentin Yudashkin has died aged 59 after a long battle with cancer.

His death comes two days after that of his teacher Slava Zaitsev, considered the USSR’s and Russia’s top couturier.

Yudashkin set up his own fashion house in the 1990s, and is also known for designing the Russian team gear for the 1994 and 1996 Olympics and the national football team’s colors in 1999.

He became the first Russian designer to join the French Federation of High Fashion, and appeared regularly at Paris shows over three decades.

On his 50th birthday in 2013, he was awarded the French Legion of Honor.

Yudashkin was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2016.