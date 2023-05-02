Lionel Messi suspended by Paris St-Germain for two weeks over Saudi Arabia trip

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been suspended by Paris St-Germain for two weeks after travelling to Saudi Arabia without the club’s permission this week, the BBC reports

The trip followed the French club’s home defeat by Lorient on Sunday, in which Messi played the full 90 minutes.

Messi will not train or play for the club for the period of his suspension.

It is understood the 35-year-old asked permission to make the journey to carry out commercial work but was refused.

Messi has a role as a tourism ambassador for Saudi Arabia.