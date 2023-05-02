Hollywood screenwriters go on strike over pay

Thousands of Hollywood TV and movie screenwriters will strike on Tuesday, after last minute talks with major studios over wages broke down, the BBC reports.

A Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, the first in 15 years, will see more than 9,000 writers – 98% of voting members – walk out from midnight.

It could affect Tuesday’s late-night shows, while forthcoming shows and films could face delays.

Picketing will begin on Tuesday afternoon, the Guild also said.

In 2007, writers went on strike for 100 days, at a cost of around $2bn to the industry.