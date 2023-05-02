TopWorld

Hollywood screenwriters go on strike over pay

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 2, 2023, 13:03
Less than a minute

Thousands of Hollywood TV and movie screenwriters will strike on Tuesday, after last minute talks with major studios over wages broke down, the BBC reports.

A Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, the first in 15 years, will see more than 9,000 writers – 98% of voting members – walk out from midnight.

It could affect Tuesday’s late-night shows, while forthcoming shows and films could face delays.

Picketing will begin on Tuesday afternoon, the Guild also said.

In 2007, writers went on strike for 100 days, at a cost of around $2bn to the industry.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 2, 2023, 13:03
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button