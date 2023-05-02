EconomicsTop

Armenia’s Central Bank leaves refinancing rate unchanged at 10.75%

 At its meeting today, the Board of the Central Bank of Armenia decided to leave the refinancing rate unchanged at 10.75%.

 The Lombard repo facility rate stands at 12.25%.

The Deposit facility rate is 9.25%.

