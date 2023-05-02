Home | All news | Economics | Armenia’s Central Bank leaves refinancing rate unchanged at 10.75% EconomicsTop Armenia’s Central Bank leaves refinancing rate unchanged at 10.75% Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 2, 2023, 12:04 Less than a minute At its meeting today, the Board of the Central Bank of Armenia decided to leave the refinancing rate unchanged at 10.75%. The Lombard repo facility rate stands at 12.25%. The Deposit facility rate is 9.25%. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 2, 2023, 12:04 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print