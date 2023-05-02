Armenian MPs discuss regional challenges with Cyprus President

Head of the Armenian National Assembly’s ruling Civil Contract faction Hayk Konjoryan, MPs Vladimir Vardanyan, Rustam Bakoyan, Arusyak Manavazyan, Karen Hambardzumyan and Hayk Tsirunyan met with the Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulidis on May 2.

The President highly appreciated the fraternal relations between Armenia and Cyprus. The high level of interparliamentary cooperation was mutually emphasized, and new prospects for deepening it were discussed.

The delegation briefed President Christodoulidis on the establishment of an illegal checkpoint by Azerbaijan in the Lachin Corridor.

The parties discussed the ongoing peace process with Azerbaijan, existing challenges and ways to solve them.