Armenian clergy continue the service at Dadivank, Mother See says

The Armenian clergy continues religious service in Dadivank thanks to mission of Russian peacekeepers, who ensures the safety of the monastery, a spokesperson for the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin told Public Radio of Armenia.

As for the false claims of Dadivank being an Albanian church, the Mother See says “it is an undeniable historical fact that the monastery was originally Armenian and had no connection with the Albanian church, let alone with today’s newly discovered Albanian-Udi religious community.”.

Azerbaijan earlier demanded that the Armenian clergy leave Dadivank, saying “Armenians have nothing to do with this monastery” because it “belongs to Caucasian Albania, and sooner or later it will be controlled by the Albanian-Udi religious community.”