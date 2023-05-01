US Secretary of State hosts meeting between Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs in Washington

The meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov is underway in Washington D.C.

Before the trilateral meeting Secretary Blinken held separate discussions with the Foreign Ministers of the two countries.

Issues related to regional stability and security and the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan were discussed at Blinken-Mirzoyan meeting.

The humanitarian situation resulting from the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan was touched upon.