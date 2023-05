Illegal blockade of Lachin corridor discussed as Mirzoyan, Blinken and Bayramov meet in Washington

On May 1, the meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, the US State Secretary Antony Blinken and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov took place in Washington D.C.

The regional security situation, issues of normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan were discussed.

The humanitarian situation resulting from the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan was touched upon.