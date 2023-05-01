CultureTop

Eurovision 2023: Armenia’s Brunette holds first rehearsal in Liverpool

Brunette, Armenia’s representative at Eurovision Song Contest 2023, held her first rehearsal in Liverpool.

This song starts off as a soft piano ballad, with Brunette lying on a sloped structure that’s been erected at the front of the stage, against a backdrop of swirling graphics. Then just as the audience is swaying dreamily, Brunette drops a fierce rap interlude and the whole thing goes off.

According to Eurovision.tv, Brunette has incredible stage presence and a powerful vocal, and this staging makes really clever use of light and graphics during the tempo changes.

The second rehearsal for Armenia will be held on the 4th of May.

