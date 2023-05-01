Azerbaijan using people’s suffering for a cheap show – Artsakh Ombudsman

Azerbaijan is using people’s suffering for a cheap show, Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan said, commenting on a video shared by Azerbaijani media.

“How will I comment the video shared by the Azerbaijani propaganda machine? Using people’s suffering for a cheap show, nothing else. I will present details after interviews with the citizens of Artsakh seen in the video,” Stepanyan said in a Twitter post.

Azerbaijani media published a video showing how Azerbaijani officers stop and check the residents of four communities of Shushi region under full blockade. They had stayed in Goris due to the installation of the checkpoint by Azerbaijan in the Lachin corridor and were returning to their place of residence with the support of Russian peacekeepers, where they were unexpectedly stopped by the Azerbaijanis.