Armenian Genocide anniversary commemorated at Dublin’s Christchurch Cathedral

On April 30th, Armenia’s Ambassador to UJ Varuzhan Nersesyan participated in a service commemorating the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide at Christchurch Cathedral, Dublin followed by a wreath laying ceremony at the church’s Armenian Khachkar.

In his speech, Ambassador Nersesyan underlined the significance of international recognition of the Armenian Genocide as it sends a vital message that the international community will not tolerate the distortion of historical truth, nor will it allow for such crimes to be perpetrated again without consequence.

The Ambassador also reiterated the threat of Genocide and ethnic cleansing currently faced by Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh, noting the dangers of the anti-Armenian rhetoric being propagated by the Azerbaijani leadership and also Azerbaijan’s aim of depriving Armenians of their homeland.

The event was attended by the Chair of the Armenia-Ireland inter-parliamentary friendship group, Mr. Patrick Costello, the Most Revd. Dr. Michael Jackson, Archbishop of the United Dioceses of Dublin & Glendalough, Christian leaders of various denominations and members of the Armenian community.