Turkey closes airspace to Armenian airline without warning

Turkey on Saturday closed its airspace to low-cost Armenian airline FlyOne Armenia without warning, Armenpress news agency cites the carrier’s board chairman as saying.

“For reasons incomprehensible to us and without any visible grounds, Turkish aviation authorities cancelled the permission previously granted to the FlyOne Armenia airline to operate flights to Europe through Turkish airspace,” said Aram Ananyan, FlyOne’s chairman.

“Turkish aviation authorities implemented the cancellation without prior notification, putting our airline and our passengers in an uncomfortable situation,” he said.