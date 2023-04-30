Artsakh President joins petition demanding to stop Azerbaijan’s policy of ethnic cleansing

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan today joined the petiton of the “No to the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh” movement, which demands various actors of the international community to ensure the lifting of the blockade of Artsakh, as well as the implementation of a number of other steps, in accordance with the Tripartite Statement of November 9, 2020, the relevant decisions of the UN International Court of Justice and the European Court of Human Rights.

“We welcome this civil initiative, which is one of the effective ways of presenting our collective will and voice,” the President said.

Anyone can join the initiative both by participating in the collecton of signatures in different settlements of Artsakh and through an online petition.