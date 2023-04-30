Armenia’s Eurovision delegation off to Liverpool

Brunette, Armenia’s representative at Eurovision Song Contest 2023, and the Armenian delegation have left for Liverpool. The rehearsals on the big Eurovision stage are expected to begin soon.



Fans were at the airport to wish Brunette success, unforgettable performance and victory.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will take place on May 9th, 11th, and 13th 2023 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. 37 countries will compete for the crown. This year’s Eurovision Song Contest will be a joint venture, since last year’s winner Ukraine cannot organize the contest on home soil because of the ongoing war with Russia.