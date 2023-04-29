Sen. Menendez grills USAID’s Samantha Power on aid to Artsakh

Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Bob Menendez demanded answers from USAID Administrator Samantha Power regarding US aid to Artsakh.

Sen. Menendez insisted on knowing the exact amount of funds that have been directed towards vulnerable populations affected by Azerbaijan’s aggression against Artsakh and Armenia.

“I don’t have that figure, off the top of my head,” responded Administrator Power during the tense exchange, arguing that the situation in the region is “fluid,” then citing that the Agency had completed two needs assessments in Artsakh.

Sen. Menendez requested Administrator Power provide the Committee both the specific amount of Artsakh assistance and a copy of the USAID needs assessments.

“OK,” responded Administrator Power.