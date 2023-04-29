Azerbaijan’s steps in Lachin corridor aimed at complete depopulation of Artsakh, Pashinyan tells Blinken

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The interlocutors referred to the military-political and humanitarian situation in the region.

Prime Minister Pashinyan emphasized that the steps taken by the Azerbaijani side in the Lachin Corridor are aimed at the consistent implementation of its policy of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno Karabakh and its complete depopulation.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of the adequate response of the international community to the actions by Azerbaijan that undermine regional security and to active steps towards the unconditional implementation of the judgment of the International Court of Justice.

Thoughts were also exchanged on the Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiation process, including the upcoming discussions in Washington.

The parties emphasized consistent efforts to ensure stability and peace in the region.

Reference was made to other humanitarian issues.