New round of talks on Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization to be held in Washington

Siranush Ghazanchyan April 29, 2023, 11:30
Less than a minute

From April 30 Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will be in Washington DC on a working visit.

The next round of discussions on the agreement on normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan is scheduled.

