Peace between Armenia, Azerbaijan the only goal of France and EU, FM Colonna says in Jermuk

The only goal of France and the EU regarding the regional situation and the Armenia-Azerbaijan relations is the restoration of peace and atmosphere of trust, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told reporters in Jermuk on April 28, Armenpress reports.

“Only a peace treaty will allow to truly resolve all outstanding issues stemming from this situation. That is why the EU sent a monitoring mission, which is a civilian mission, an unarmed mission. The goal of the mission is to record the situation on the ground, which allows the EU countries to have direct, first-hand reports on the situation. We believe that the mission is very useful, and it is also due to the work of this mission that we will be able to move forward on the path of peace,” FM Colonna said.

She said it was important for her to visit Jermuk to express support to the EU monitoring mission and on the other hand to see the situation with her own eyes.

“Naturally we get informed on the situation based on documents, but seeing it with your own eyes on the ground is also very important, and with this visit we once again reiterate our support to the friendly people of Armenia,” FM Colonna added.

“We understand the situation better by seeing the advancement on these new positions,” she added.