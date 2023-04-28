Messi returning to Barcelona is ‘very complicated,’ La Liga President says

La Liga president Javier Tebas says it will be very complicated for Barcelona to incorporate Messi due to their financial issues.

“If you ask me the question today, Messi’s return to Barça is very complicated,” he said, speaking to on RMC’s ‘After Foot’ program.,

“We have to see how that will evolve but several conditions would have to be met, Barça players would have to leave, there would have to be a reduction in wages. And then you have to know what salary Messi would have at Barça,” he said.

“Barça is not like PSG, which has a gas and money tap which allows it to have a large payroll. As we speak, it’s complicated for Messi to return to Barça,” the La Liga President stated.