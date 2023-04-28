Home | All news | Society | French Foreign Minister visits Yerablur Pantheon in Yerevan SocietyTop French Foreign Minister visits Yerablur Pantheon in Yerevan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 28, 2023, 14:42 Less than a minute French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna visited the Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan. The Minister was accompanied by Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan. Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Catherine Colonna paid a visit to Yerablur Military Pantheon within the framework of her official visit to Armenia Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 28, 2023, 14:42 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print