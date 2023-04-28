SocietyTop

French Foreign Minister visits Yerablur Pantheon in Yerevan

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna visited the Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan.

The Minister was accompanied by Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan.

