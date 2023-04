Four Armenian athletes make it to the finals of Gymnastics World Cup series in Cairo

Four Armenian athletes have made it to the finals of fourth and final leg of the 2023 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup series in Cairo, reports the Gymnastics Federation of Armenia.:

Artur Davtyan (rings),

Artur Avetisyan (rings),

Harutyun Merdinyan (pommel horse)

Gagik Khachikyan (pommel horse)

Davtyan scored 14,266 points, Avetisyan and Merdinyan scored 14,633 and 14,466 points, respectively, Khachikyan scored 14,300.