Artur Ramazyan, a resident of the city of Askeran, was targeted by Azerbaijani forces while doing agricultural work in the administrative area of the village of Nakhijevanik.

The head of community Sevak Petrosyan reported the case to Askeran regional police department at 12:15 today.

The shooting caused the agricultural work to stop. The information has been passed on to the Russian peacekeeping troops.