Ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia must be respected, French FM says

The ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia must be respected, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna tweeted after a visit to the city of Jermuk, Armenia.

She visited the city with the European observation mission.

“The European Union contributes to easing tensions and building prospects for peace. The ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia must be respected to find the path of trust,” the Foreign Minister said.

Speaking to reporters, the Foreign Minister said it was important for her to visit Jermuk to express support to the EU monitoring mission and to see the situation with her own eyes.

“Naturally we get informed on the situation based on documents, but seeing it with your own eyes on the ground is also very important, and with this visit we once again reiterate our support to the friendly people of Armenia,” FM Colonna added.

“We understand the situation better by seeing the advancement on these new positions,” she added.