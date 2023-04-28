Azerbaijan’s unilateral steps unacceptable and in no way contribute to peace, French FM says in Yerevan

Azerbaijan’s unilateral steps are unacceptable and can in no way contribute to peace, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said at a joint press conference alongside Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan.

“I am here to reconfirm France’s support to Armenia in the face of existing challenges,” she said.

“France fully supports the peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and France is doing this along with the European Union, the US, in cooperation with the OSCE and the UN, which can play a useful role in the process,” Mrs. Colonna said.

She stressed that the “path to peace is difficult and often long,” but added that “it is the only way that will allow to reach a fair and lasting stability, the only way that will open up new perspectives for the future of the two countries and their populations.”

“Fair and lasting peace first of all means peace based on respect for international law,” she said, reminding that during a quadripartite meeting in Prague in October last year the parties made an important step, reiterating their commitment of the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration, by which they recognize each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“Respect for territorial integrity, which is an important principles for all countries, means refusal from any use of force, as well. I said it in Baku, and am repeating it here. In the face of Azerbaijani advancement, we cannot allow disrespect for the territorial integrity of any state. We would say the same had you advanced into Azerbaijani territory. The international law must be respected and it is the only way for the parties to move forward,” the Minister said.

“We cannot accept the unilateral steps taken by Azerbaijan, and I said it in Baku yesterday,” she stated.